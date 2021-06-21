Fort Benning soldier dies in motorcycle crash

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A Fort Benning soldier has lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

According to Erik Anderson with Fort Benning’s Public Relations Office, Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Ozment, 29, died on June 20, 2021, two days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Anderson says The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extend their sincere condolences to the friends and family of Ozment.

Ozment leaves behind a wife and three children, according to Anderson.

Ozment, of Marietta, joined the Army in May 2011, according to Anderson. He was deployed to Afghanistan for one year.

Ozment was a Platform Committee Instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Infantry Brigade.

Awards and decorations for Ozment include:

  • Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal
  • National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Combat Infantryman Badge
  • Expert Infantryman Badge and Overseas Service Ribbon

According to Anderson, Ozment was a graduate of the Advanced Leaders Course, Combatives Level I Course, Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course, Basic Airborne Course, Basic Leaders Course, Small Arms Maintenance Course and the Digital Training Management Systems Course.

Ozment’s previous assignments and duty stations include:

  • Joint Base Lewis Washington, WA, as an IAV Commander
  • Squad Leader and Rifleman; Camp Ederle, Italy, as a Gunner and Squad Leader
  • Fort Benning, GA, as a Fire Team Leader, Instructor, Team Leader and Platform Committee Instructor

The crash remains under investigation.

