Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Former Pennsylvania caretakers accused of abuse

National
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two Lackawanna County caretakers turned themselves in Thursday morning.

Lisa Wall

Eileen Dougherty of Scranton and Lisa Wall of Duryea are charged with ten counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. 
According to court paperwork, the two engaged in abusing a dependent they were taking care of while employed at a group home operated by The Arc Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton.

Eileen Dougherty

Authorities allege the workers threw chicken on the ground and/or floor of the home and filmed the dependent person as she retrieved and ate the food.

The workers filmed the actions ten times between January, February and March of last year.

According to court paperwork, the employees also threw wet towels at the victim and encouraged her to sing a racially disparaging song. 
The ARC tells Eyewitness News that Dougherty and Wall no longer work for them. 
Dougherty and Wall were arraigned Thursday, bail is set at $50,000.

The two were arrested and taken to the Lackawanna County Prison, both face preliminary hearings on February 3 at 11 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories