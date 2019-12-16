Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

For the first time, all veterans buried in Springfield National Cemetery honored with wreaths

National
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the first time ever, 100% of the headstones in the Springfield National Cemetery are now accompanied by a wreath. 

“Over 13,500 wreaths,” said President of Itus Virtus, Robert Shawley. 

Itus Virtus is a non-profit group made up of law enforcement officers, first responders and veterans.

One of Itus Virtus’s programs is Wreaths for Fallen Heroes, which helps raise money to purchase the wreaths used to honor veterans buried in Springfield’s cemeteries.

Shawley is a fellow veteran himself and says it’s important for families of fallen soldiers to know their loved one isn’t forgotten.

“I’d hate for a family member of a fallen soldier to come out here during the holiday season to see no wreath on their headstone,” said Shawley. 

The cemetery, established in 1867, acts as the final resting place for over 14,000 veterans including five Medal of Honor recipients.

The wreath-laying is part of Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit formed in 2007 which honors veteran graves across the country every December. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach.

People of all ages volunteered to help honor the buried.

“Five years ago we started out with 275 wreaths, that a handful of us pitched in together and bought,” said Shawley. “Five years later we’re putting out over 19,000 wreaths.”

World War II Vet, Edgar Fox, attended the wreath ceremony.

“I joined the service in 1941 in the Marine Corps, I went to the Battle of Midway then on to Iwo Jima,” said Fox. 

Fox says efforts like this one are important.

“To see the people step out lets me know that the men that made it possible for me to be here have not been forgotten,” said Fox. 

He says he’s fortunate to represent the soldiers who never made it home.

“Don’t forget the cemetery where the men are that made it possible to enjoy your freedom that you have today,” said Fox. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories