Food recalls to keep in mind ahead of Thanksgiving

National
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to get cooking.

But while you’re busy preparing that delicious feast, keep in mind some recent food recalls that have been announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fruits

According to the FDA, packages of frozen raspberries have been recalled after it was discovered that some were potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A virus.

The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily issued the recall, “out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program,” the administration said.

There have been no illnesses associated recall to date.

Vegetables

On Friday, the CDC posted this warning on their Twitter page:

The department said a total of 40 people have been infected by the strand of E. coli believed to be traced to that romaine lettuce. Those cases have been spread over 16 states.

Meats

On Thursday, more than 500,000 pounds of pork products were recalled, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.

According to the department, the products — which include raw pork loin, ribs, bacon, ham and more — were recalled because they were not inspected for two years.

The FSIS released a list with all of the names of the products as well as pictures of their labels. 

Desserts

Several Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough ready-to bake products were recalled over cencerns that they were contaminated by ” food-grade rubber pieces.”

Nestlé USA issued the voluntary recall. The company says the recall covers only specific batch codes of certain products.

Nestlé says no illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment. A full list of potentially affected products can be found here.

Snacks

The makers of Cheese Nips, Mondelēz Global LLC, issued a voluntary recall for certain boxes of the snack over possible plastic contamination, the FDA announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, the recall affects 11-ounce boxes labeled with UPC code 0 44000 03454 5 and expiration dates of May 18-20, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

