Following deadly winter storm, President Biden, first lady to visit Houston on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the state.

Last week, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

The White House says the president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the “incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved an additional 31 counties for major disaster declaration.

“I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need.”