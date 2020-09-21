Flowers, cards pile up outside Supreme Court as mourners pay their respect to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

WASHINGTON – MARCH 03: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles during a photo session with photographers at the U.S. Supreme Court March 3, 2006 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) Flowers and cards are piling up outside the U.S. Supreme Court as mourners come to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away Friday.

“I always thought if anyone could cheat death it would be Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

A day after her death, President Trump said he will nominate a woman as soon as this week to replace Justice Ginsburg and senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell has pledged to move forward with a vote.

That’s something McConnell refused to do in 2016, after President Obama named a supreme court nominee nine months before the election.

But some republican senators say this time is different…even with just 44 days before the election.

“In the tradition of the country, when the senate and the president were in political agreement, no matter what was the election situation, the judges went on the court and other courts. When they weren’t in agreement, they didn’t.”

Two Republican Senators, Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska say they won’t support the nominee if the vote takes place before the election.

The anti-trump republican group “The Lincoln Project” also wants to hold Senator Lindsay Graham accountable for what he said in 2018.

“If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term and the primary process has started we’ll wait till the next election.”

“President Trump could lose 3 votes in the senate and still have his supreme court nominee confirmed. House and Senate Democrats are indicating they will do everything they can to stall the vote.”

Sunday presidential nominee Joe Biden praised Justice Ginsburg and appealed to senate republicans to follow their conscience.

“Let the people speak. Cool the flames that have been engulfing the country.”

Biden says he would not release a list of nominees and suggested President Trump’s list exists to create controversy.

Christina Ruffini, CBS news, Washington.