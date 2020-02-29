Florida woman pleads no contest after stabbing father 69 times and ramming cop car

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN/WESH) — Amber Maltese was smiling at family members today, but five years ago tomorrow, she had a different look in her eye.

“I’d seen that look in her eye, and boy I grabbed my phone and went in and locked the door,” said one witness.

That was the day, in a Melbourne apartment complex, that police say Maltese stabbed her father 69 times with arrows, a knife, and a picture frame, leaving her own signature in a bloody handprint on the wall.

Moments later, police say, she intentionally rammed a police car whose driver had no idea of the stabbing and was headed down I-95.

That ramming made her no friends at the end of the chase, as she surrendered wearing only her underwear.

After five years of legal maneuvering involving her mental illness, Maltese today agreed to a no-contest plea to second-degree murder.

“I am committing you to the department of corrections for 30 years,” said the judge.

She will be in her mid-60’s when her sentence is complete.

She will owe $11,000 in court costs and restitution.

She avoids the maximum life sentence.

Court records show that on the day of the stabbing, Maltese had been released from treatment for mental illness.