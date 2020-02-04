Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: FHP Panhandle)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were not discreet in their plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two alleged drug traffickers after troopers pulled them over on Saturday and found drugs in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.

Troopers made the discovery after the men were pulled over for speeding on I-10.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search of the vehicle, which turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories