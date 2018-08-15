Florida teen found safe after missing for 5 years

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A teen who went missing from her home in Southport, Florida five years ago has been located and is safe, according to authorities.

Emily Paul disappeared five years ago. She recently wrote a letter to her parents saying that she was safe. In response, Captain, Jason Daffin recorded a video message asking Paul to get in touch. He added that as an adult as long as she was safe he was under no obligation to let anyone know where she currently lives.

Deputies say Paul called the sheriff's office on Tuesday. After a conversation deputies asked Paul to go to a police station so that her identity could be verified and that officers could determine that she was safe.

About thirty minutes later deputies received a call from a police station. Officers at the station worked with deputies and collected photographs of Paul and other proof of her identity, according to a news release.

"Emily stated that she was safe, she had a support system and she was happy where she was," deputies wrote. "She appeared to be in good health and she had arrived at the police station by herself and left by herself."

In response, the sheriff's office has closed their missing person case.