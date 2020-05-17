Florida SUV crashes through backyard, skims over top of pool

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN/WPLG) — Two small children are okay after an SUV went off the road and flew over their family’s pool. The two-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl, and their parents weren’t in the Toyota RAV-4’s path. But, some maintenance workers had left the area just hours before the crash.

This stunning surveillance video shows what happened.

“It was like an explosion, like a big explosion,” said homeowner Carlos Lago.

Lago and his family were stunned by a loud sound and all this damage in their yard Friday morning. But when surveillance video showed them how it happened. they were in shock.

“Like my heart dropped,” said Sabrina Lago. “I was scared for my life.”

That SUV goes airborne, skimming the pool, flying through a gate, coming to rest on the street out front.

“She went straight through all my yard, you know,” said Carlos Lago.

That’s where Miami-Dade police and fire rescue responded to tend to that driver.

“I was literally praying for her,” said Sabrina Lago. “It was super sad.”

What makes this incident all the more troubling is knowing what might’ve happened. Just two hours earlier, two maintenance workers were outside, and the family has been spending a lot of time in the pool during hot days in quarantine, but it rained today. And it kept them inside. It may have saved them.

“We would be outside in the pool, like, spending time in the pool,” said Carlos Lago. “This is what scares me the most.”

“So happy,” said Sabrina Lago. “Thank god my family is okay. I never thought this could happen. I’m just so thankful to have my family with me.”

Lago says this isn’t the first time a car has come speeding off the street.

“My neighbor that she lives next door, this has happened to her seven times,” said Carlos Lago.

He’s begging for the mayor, commissioners – anyone who will listen – to make changes before someone is killed.

“A wall or like a safety barrier or something that they can stop this,” said Carlos Lago.

Two fences are ruined from the accident. Miami-dade fire rescue says the driver likely suffered a diabetic shock. No word on the driver’s condition.