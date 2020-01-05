Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida police respond after parrot cries, “Let me out!”

National
Posted: / Updated:
Lost_parrot_0_20180820224721

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911.

Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies explained their concerns, the man smiled, then told deputies he’d introduce them to the perpetrator. When he returned with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing.

The man told officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” when he was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.

PBSO officials could not be reached for more details. The agency did tweet a link to a video Saturday, saying, “Our deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories