Florida neighborhood disturbed by colorful paint job on $500K home

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN/WBBH) — Someone turned this half-million-dollar home in Naples, Fla., into a very colorful eyesore.

Neighbors say this unique paint job happened over the course of a week.

“I can’t believe it,” said neighbor Alan Klawans. “I absolutely can’t believe someone would do something like this.”

In the small community of Il Regalo Circle, this nice looking house on Zillow looks a bit different in person.

“I haven’t seen the inside yet, but I think this is a couple hundred thousand,” said Klawans. “Something like that.”

With paint splattered and sprayed in multiple bright colors all over the house, trees, lawn and even the mailbox, it almost looks like something out of a cartoon.

“I can’t tell you,” said Klawans. “Obviously has a drug issue or something going on because I have just never seen anything like this in my life.”

According to the Collier County property appraiser, the man who owns the house is Jeffrey Leibman, 40, who neighbors say did this over the course of a week, even going so far as to spray, “Who is Omar?” on the side of the van parked outside. Right now, we’re told by management that Liebman is no longer living in the home, with Collier County Code Enforcement telling us they’re looking into it. But in the meantime, this technicolor house remains an eyesore.

A Naples homeowners association say it’s actually suing a man they say trashed this house. Code enforcement says violations exist on the house, but they won’t be taking action at this time. Any code enforcement action would delay the court-ordered sale of the property.

As for Leibman, he’s due in court on Feb. 25 on drug charges.