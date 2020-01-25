Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida neighborhood disturbed by colorful paint job on $500K home

National
Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN/WBBH) — Someone turned this half-million-dollar home in Naples, Fla., into a very colorful eyesore.

Neighbors say this unique paint job happened over the course of a week.

“I can’t believe it,” said neighbor Alan Klawans. “I absolutely can’t believe someone would do something like this.”

In the small community of Il Regalo Circle, this nice looking house on Zillow looks a bit different in person.

“I haven’t seen the inside yet, but I think this is a couple hundred thousand,” said Klawans. “Something like that.”

With paint splattered and sprayed in multiple bright colors all over the house, trees, lawn and even the mailbox, it almost looks like something out of a cartoon.

“I can’t tell you,” said Klawans. “Obviously has a drug issue or something going on because I have just never seen anything like this in my life.”

According to the Collier County property appraiser, the man who owns the house is Jeffrey Leibman, 40, who neighbors say did this over the course of a week, even going so far as to spray, “Who is Omar?” on the side of the van parked outside. Right now, we’re told by management that Liebman is no longer living in the home, with Collier County Code Enforcement telling us they’re looking into it. But in the meantime, this technicolor house remains an eyesore.

A Naples homeowners association say it’s actually suing a man they say trashed this house. Code enforcement says violations exist on the house, but they won’t be taking action at this time. Any code enforcement action would delay the court-ordered sale of the property.

As for Leibman, he’s due in court on Feb. 25 on drug charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Crowley

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories