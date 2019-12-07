Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida mom, dad, 17-year-old son all battling cancer ask for prayers, Christmas miracle

National

by: CNN, Tiffany Latta, and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (CNN/WCMH) — A Florida family is looking for more than just gifts this Christmas.

They are hoping for a miracle.

All three family members — Chef Benoit Desclefs, his wife, Kathy, and their son, Luke, — are fighting different types of cancer.

Kathy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma five years ago.

Then this August, Benoit, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and in October, Luke, a senior in high school, found a lump on his neck and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“With Benoit, they’ve said roughly 12 years. With Luke, he has a very good prognosis if he responds to treatment. And we’ll know how well he responds next week when they do a Pet Scan. And for me, it’s hard to say because the variant I have is so rare they don’t have a lot of data on that,” Kathy said.

For a family facing such a tough time, you would never know it.

“We are set up for God to show up because it’s so over the top,” Kathy said.

Even with all three battling cancer, they continue to keep the family’s french American restaurant — The Magnificat Cafe — cooking.

“We’re known for our quiche and were known for our soup,” Kathy said.

All they’re asking for are prayers and your patronage.

The Desclefs family has had to hire extra help because of their failing health.

The family has also decided to put their business up for sale.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories