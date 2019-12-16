Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Florida man posted videos threatening to burn blacks, black soldiers, Christians, feds say

National
Posted: / Updated:

A South Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly sending threatening messages online, reports CBS Miami. Investigators say 34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini posted a dozen videos saying he wanted to “burn” black people and kill people from different religions and the military.

A criminal complaint charges him with transmitting threatening communications, according to the Miami Herald.

The complaint says he uploaded a video showing him setting a living parakeet on fire before threatening Christians.

“I don’t like blacks I don’t know any blacks I can not even name any blacks I don’t know any black people,” he says in a video.

Hussaini goes by Vam Vima in those videos.

“Black people uses these beaches when you speak of black, you look where your stuff is cuz they steal your stuff they’re thieves,” he says in another video.

Hussaini posted at least a dozen YouTube videos from mid-October to early December, authorities say.

In one, titled “Soldier Burns, Fantasizing Burning Enemy,” he says he wants to “burn black people.”

“Imagine burning some black soldiers. They’re going to look very black after I’m done burning them. I convert thousands of millions of that so there will be lots of burning,” he says.

He posted another video on December 9 recorded at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.

“I’m a businessman, I have no respect for degree.”

At one point, he’s standing outside the Performing Arts Center saying he’s been thrown out.

“I’ve already been contacted by security. Security alerted that I’m here. They don’t like me. Why don’t you pay me to teach a lesson here?”

Larry Massey, Director of Public Safety, Nova Southeastern University Director of Public Safety Larry Massey issued a statement to CBS Miami saying, “On Dec. 9, NSU public safety officers witnessed a suspicious individual filming himself and confronted him. In collaboration with the Davie Police Department, a trespass warning was issued and DPD reached out to local F.B.I. These disturbing videos were being posted to social media and all agencies continued to monitor the situation. Subsequently, police officers received verification that the subject was then wanted by the F.B.I.

“The individual was subsequently identified by law enforcement at a local gas station, leading to his arrest. While disturbing incidents happen every day in America, it is heartening to see that the process worked thanks to quick thinking and close collaboration between NSU and local and federal law enforcement.”

Hussaini will remain in detention until a hearing slated for Wednesday.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 4:31 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories