Florida man intentionally hits 75-year-old veteran with car

TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN/WFTS) — A Florida man is in jail for purposely running over a 75-year-old pedestrian.

Twenty-one-year-old Justyn Pennell allegedly told investigators he had been planning to kill someone for several months.

Reports show Pennell called 911. Not to call for help, but because he had hit an electric pole and couldn’t go anywhere. Detectives say that’s when he admitted to dispatch that he purposely ran over a man and could see the terror in the pedestrian’s eyes.

“There are some cases that we hear of that absolutely, even for us in law enforcement, make us just realize and remind us that there is pure evil in this world,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco. “And because of pure evil that happened yesterday, there is a 75-year-old man who is a father, a grandfather, a Vietnam war army veteran who was killed.”

Investigators say Pennell had no connection to the man. He is now being charged with premeditated murder. Pennell says he saw the man while he was running errands.

Police say he drove by the man, and then made a u-turn so he could hit him.

He did not appear to be under the influence at the time.