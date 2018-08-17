FL woman stabs man after argument over Popeye's Chicken, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL/RNN) - A Quincy, FL, woman is behind bars in Tallahassee after police say she stabbed a man during an argument over leftover Popeye's Chicken.

Tanesha Hall, 43, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with aggravated battery.

According to court documents, the incident happened back in late January 2017. On Jan. 31, the Tallahassee Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elberta Drive for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was conscious, standing up, and appeared to be breathing normally. Officers noticed three stab wounds on the man's back, so he was transported to the hospital.

A witness told police that the victim and the suspect, Hall, were inside a home in the 1500 block of Mike Street around 8:10 a.m. that morning when Hall began stabbing the victim in the back with a six inch folding knife.

Investigators then went to the home on Mike Street to search for evidence. Documents say police didn't find any blood or the described weapon at the location, though they noted food was thrown all over kitchen floor.

When police later interviewed the victim, he confirmed that he and Hall were at the home on Mike Street that morning.

He said that he was warming up some Popeye's Chicken in the kitchen when he got into an argument with Hall. At some point, Hall knocked the food off the kitchen table so he bent over to pick it up.

That's when Hall began stabbing the victim in the back.

The victim said he recognized what was going on, so he slipped his arm around Hall's throat and applied pressure, telling her to drop the knife. She complied and the victim released his hold on her.

Hall then ran away from the home as the victim left to call the police.

Both the victim and the witness were able to identify Hall during a photo line-up. Based on the evidence, Hall was charged with aggravated battery (great bodily harm) and a warrant was issued for her arrested in February 2017.

Hall was finally taken into custody on Thursday. She remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.