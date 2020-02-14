Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: The Children’s Inn at NIH Facebook Page

BETHESDA, MD — First Lady Melania Trump will celebrate Valentine’s Day with young patients in Maryland.

This is the third time FLOTUS is spending the holiday with sick children at at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.

The Inn serves as “a place like home” for children with serious illnesses and rare diseases. Families from around the world stay at The Inn to participate in clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health.

The private nonprofit’s facility is designed to allow children and their families to stay together for free while participating in clinical research studies at the NIH.

The Inn will live stream Melania’s visit on its Facebook page from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar