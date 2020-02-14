BETHESDA, MD — First Lady Melania Trump will celebrate Valentine’s Day with young patients in Maryland.
This is the third time FLOTUS is spending the holiday with sick children at at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.
The Inn serves as “a place like home” for children with serious illnesses and rare diseases. Families from around the world stay at The Inn to participate in clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health.
The private nonprofit’s facility is designed to allow children and their families to stay together for free while participating in clinical research studies at the NIH.
The Inn will live stream Melania’s visit on its Facebook page from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday.
First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families
