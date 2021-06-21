First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson State’s vaccination site

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday as part of a vaccine tour this week. While in Jackson, Biden will visit the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University.

The visit comes two weeks before President Joe Biden’s July 4th vaccination goal to get 70 percent of adults in the United States at least partially vaccinated.

Currently, Mississippi ranks last in the nation for its vaccination rate. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced last week that the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on August 15, 2021.

Mississippi’s Democratic National Committeewoman Jacqueline Amos hopes the first lady’s visit will help boost the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

“I believe this administration is going to help us make those different changes, and we should be ready to receive,” said Amos.

She continued, “I’m quite certain she is going to make sure we have everything we need to help build Mississippi and help make it a better state.”

The first lady will be joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The Biden Administration is putting a particular focus on southern states when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Carolina and Atlanta, while the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Memphis to discuss the vaccination efforts.