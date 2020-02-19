Live Now
Firefighter killed in California library fire identified; 2 teens arrested in starting fire

by: John Parmer

Raymond Figueroa

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Porterville Fire Department released the name of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fire Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street.

The man killed has been identified as Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

He started with the department in 2017.

Additionally, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still missing. He’s been with the department since 2017.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges. Authorities said they set the fire.

