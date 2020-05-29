WATCH LIVE: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, one of four officers fired after George Floyd’s death, was arrested Friday.

Chauvin, the former officer seen in a bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Freeman said subsequent charges are possible, but he declined to elaborate on possible charges against the other three fired police officers.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in a tweet, called the arrest the “first step towards justice.”

“Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice,” Klobuchar tweeted.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated as demonstrators set fires inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who pleaded for order Friday morning, earlier acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s protests.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard,” Walz said. “Now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world — and the world is watching.”

