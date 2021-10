LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The former Lafayette Chief of police, Thomas Glover, sat down with us Friday for his first tv interview since being abruptly removed from his position Thursday afternoon. Glover laid out what he believes led to his termination after what he thought had been nearly ten months of exceptional work.

As the first Black permanent police chief in Lafayette, over the past 10 months Glover says he made constant improvements within LPD and the community. But, after about six weeks on the job, the then chief made the difficult decision to fire an officer for what he identified as criminal behavior, when the officer punched a man in handcuffs."I knew that there were people fighting the reforms. You’re going up against a city that’s 200 years old; police department 150 (years old) and you’re trying to bring it into the 21st century and there are people inside the police department who did not want that to happen. Because I was an outsider, I guess, and was making change they didn’t want to see that."