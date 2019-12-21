Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

FBI warns against Cyber Holiday Scams

National

In 2018 there were over 350,000 reports of suspected internet crimes

by: Shennekia Grimshaw

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every year more people are affected by cyber scams during the holiday season and because of this, FBI officials are warning the public to watch out for scams when online or when using smart devices.

Officials stress the importance of having strong cyber security as that is one way protect yourself from cyber-attacks or hacks. New smart devices used in homes make some more vulnerable to hackers. Some of these include the Amazon Echo and The Ring, a video surveillance system for homes. To protect against cyber criminals officials encourage you to change your passwords on personal networks and devices and be cautious when clicking on links.

“We think it’s really important to be careful about the links that you click on that would allow cyber criminals to actually exploit your information, not just the information on that device but information with any device,” said Jill Murphy, FBI Baltimore Field Office, Asst. Special agent.

Last year the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received over 350,000 complaints of suspected internet crime, with $2.7 billion in losses. Officials want to remind the public to immediately report suspected criminal internet activity to the FBI at www.ic3.gov

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories