FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI has released 10 videos of suspects in what the agency has determined to be the “most egregious assaults” on officers during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office released the videos along with new information on the suspects Thursday, more than two months after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the federal building as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win.

The release is part of the FBI’s attempt to seek the public’s help identifying the suspects.

“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Speaking as a law enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”

D’Antuono acknowledged that reporting information about family, friends or coworkers can be difficult.

“But it is the right thing to do,” he said, “and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

The move comes days after U.S. officials arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the federal building on Jan. 6.

The circumstances surrounding Sicknick’s death remain unclear, and a final cause of death has not been determined. Capitol Police have said he died after he was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” and the agency’s acting chief said officials consider it a line-of-duty death.

The two men charged this week are accused to assaulting Sicknick with bear spray.

Prior to Thursday, the FBI had already released about 250 photos of people being sought for assaulting federal law enforcement officers during the riot. Some have already been arrested, and the Justice Department said about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.

FBI officials hope that the new information and more detailed videos will lead to more arrests.

“We ask the American people to scroll through the more than 250 unidentified individuals on our website at fbi.gov/capitolviolence,” D’Antuono said. “If you know any of these people or have information about them, please report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.