LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, the agency announced Monday.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Fernley is in Lyon County, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Officials with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, into custody last week on a kidnapping charge.

Deputies said they impounded a pickup truck possibly involved in Irion’s kidnapping. Irion has not been located.

Investigators have not provided any more information on Driver’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 702-463-6600 or Secret Witness of Northern Nevada at 775-322-4900.