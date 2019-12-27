Live Now
FBI: Deadly Denny’s shooting was 4th target in robbery spree

by: Fareeha Rehman

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (AP/WDVM) — The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny’s in Manassas, Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny’s.

WANTED: 2 suspects responsible for fatally shooting a man at Denny’s in Manassas on Dec. 26, 2019. (Courtesy: Prince William County Police)

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Prince William County Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny’s in Manassas early Thursday morning.  

The victim who died from the gunshot wounds is named Yusuf Ozgur, 56. The other person who was shot was not named, but is expected to survive.

Denny’s closed its location on Sudley Road in Manassas after the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Thursday until Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

