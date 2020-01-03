Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Father, daughter killed while hunting when they were mistaken for deer

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter were mistaken for deer during a New Year’s Day hunting trip and accidentally shot to death by another hunter, authorities said.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and daughter Lauren were fatally shot about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colleton County near Walterboro as four hunters tried to move deer, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

They died at the scene, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey told The Post and Courier.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating. More information, such as whether the two were wearing blaze orange safety gear, will not be provided until the investigation is complete, department spokesman David Lucas said.

South Carolina has a few hunting accidents each year, Lucas said. There have been several recently near the end of deer season Wednesday.

In 2019, the state had 16 hunting accidents, Lucas said. Eleven of those involved firearms, causing two deaths. The other five involved tree stand accidents, such as falls, which led to one death.

“It’s not a thing that happens a lot,” Lucas said. “Hunting accidents are rare in general, and fatalities even more so.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Crowley

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories