Fatal accident at Amazon job site in Suffolk leaves two dead

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An industrial accident at the Amazon Fulfillment Center job site in Suffolk left two dead on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:10 p.m. for the incident in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk near I-664. Officials confirmed that it was a commercial structural collapse at the site of where the Amazon Center is being built.

According to a press release, two people were confirmed dead and there was concern that some workers were not accounted for.

Fire and rescue crews from Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach searched for additional missing persons with assistance from a FEMA K-9 Dog. Concluding the search, officials said that all workers from the job site were accounted for and no additional injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation by the Suffolk Police and OSHA. No further information is available.

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

