Fast-food chains offering freebies on ‘National French Fry Day’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Got ketchup? Got salt? It’s National French Fry Day, and some fast-food chains are offering freebies.

At participating McDonald’s restaurants, you can get free medium fries with a McDonald’s app mobile order, and no purchase is necessary. You can scan the deal code from the app at the restaurant, drive-thru or kiosk.

Participating Steak ‘n Shakes are giving away free small orders of fries. There’s a limit of one order of free fries per person.

At participating White Castle locations, you can get a free small order of french fries with a coupon on its website or via its app. No purchase is necessary.

Tidbits about french fries

Ketchup and salt aren’t the only condiments used for fries. Ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and cheese are among them.

In the city of Pittsburgh, french fries are even put in steak and chicken salads.

For a healthier alternative, consider sweet potato fries.

The phrase “french-fried potatoes” made its debut in English print in E. Warren’s “Cookery for Maids of All Work.”

Urban legend has it that the term “french fries” came from American soldiers who landed in Belgium during World War I. French was the official language of the Belgian army at the time.