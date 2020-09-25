LIVE: Family of Breonna Taylor and attorneys to address grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The family of Breonna Taylor and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker will hold a press conference Friday at 10:30 a.m. (ET) at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park.

The news release said the purpose of the conference would be “to respond to the grand jury’s outrageous decision in the brutal killing of Breonna Taylor.”

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment.

The officer indicted was Detective Brett Hankison, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a news conference.

Crump tweeted that the lack of charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death is “outrageous and offensive.” Adding in another tweet that “we must know what evidence was presented to the grand jury. We need transparency.”

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.