Ex-UTSA football players stabs pregnant sister to death

PFLUGERVILLE, Tx. (CNN/KEYE) — A usually calm Pflugerville Friday evening was turned upside down by something neighbors say was unlike anything they had seen before.

The Travis County Sheriffs Office says 25-year-old ex-UTSA football player Michael Egwuagu stabbed his allegedly pregnant 30-year-old sister multiple times, killing her.

“Efforts were made to save her life, and the life of the reported unborn child, but ultimately those efforts were unsuccessful and she did pass away,” said Kristen Derk of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office

One neighbor who didn’t want to be on camera says he saw the chaos unfold before law enforcement got to the scene. He says he saw Egwuagu outside his home completely naked with blood on his hands and feet. The neighbor says Egwuagu dumped his clothes in his trash bin before asking his family members for his bible.

But neighbor Courtney Williams says he never had a bad experience with the suspect.

“We’d see him here, and again, kinda the same deal,” said Williams. “Nice guy. He’d speak when he’d arrive and be leaving or whatnot.”

Neighbors say to their knowledge, two kids lived in the home.

