(The Hill) – A federal grand jury has indicted Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House adviser, with two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

The two misdemeanor counts stem from his failure to comply with demands for documents and testimony in the panel’s investigation.

Navarro was indicted on Thursday, and the indictment was unsealed on Friday.

The House voted to hold Navarro in contempt in April, referring him to the Justice Department for criminal charges.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines for each count.

The former White House aide also revealed this week that he had been served a grand jury subpoena as part of the Justice Department’s own investigation — a sign that federal law enforcement has begun scrutinizing the highest levels of the Trump administration.

That revelation came in a lawsuit Navarro filed on Tuesday against House Democrats challenging the select committee’s subpoena.

The select committee has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday to begin reporting its findings after nearly a year of investigating the attack on the Capitol and interviewing more than a thousand witnesses.

This story was updated at 12:13 p.m.