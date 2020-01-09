Breaking News
U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ex-CIA officer questions reason for killing Iranian general

National

by: MORGAN LEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Valerie Plame

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, former CIA operative Valerie Plame is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Mexico congressional candidate and former CIA operative Valerie Plame is wading into the discussion about President Trump’s rationale for ordering the killing of a top Iranian general. Plame on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, questioned Trump’s justification for ordering the attack and said the lives of thousands of American troops are at risk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s rationale for ordering the killing of a top Iranian general is reminiscent of the use of U.S. intelligence in the run-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, New Mexico congressional candidate and former CIA operative Valerie Plame said Wednesday.

In comments to The Associated Press, Plame questioned Trump’s justification for ordering the attack that killed Qassem Soleimani and said the lives of thousands of American troops are at risk.

She expressed her belief that Trump is willing to ignite a war in an attempt to become a wartime president and boost his re-election chances.

“I believe that this is a horribly cynical attempt to distract from impeachment hearings,” Plame said.

Plame is running for the Democratic nomination in the heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District in northern New Mexico, as Rep. Ben Ray Luján leaves his seat open to run for Senate.

Plame’s identity as a CIA operative was exposed after her then-husband Joseph Wilson publicly disputed U.S. intelligence used to justify the U.S. invasion of Iraq, under the administration of U.S. President George Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney.

“We were told by the Cheney gang that there is WMD in Iraq,” Plame said in reference to weapons of mass destruction. “Now the White House is asking the American people to put our faith in secret intelligence assessments of an imminent threat.”

She said Trump has been “very quick to denigrate” intelligence officials who cross him.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Plame said.

Trump on Wednesday said that Soleimani “was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him.”

Plame’s concerns were echoed in a campaign fundraising email Wednesday and recent Twitter messages.

Plame and Wilson divorced before his death in 2019.

Wilson, a career U.S. diplomat, traveled to the African country of Niger in 2002 to investigate U.S. claims that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was attempting to purchase uranium, which could have been used to make nuclear weapons. He later accused the Bush administration of twisting prewar intelligence on Iraq to justify going to war.

The subsequent leak of Plame’s covert identity led to the conviction of vice presidential aid Lewis “Scooter” Libby for lying to investigators and obstruction of justice. Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories