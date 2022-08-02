EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, Aug. 1, El Dorado Police attempted to stop a vehicle speeding in the area, but the driver sped away in the middle of the initial traffic stop. The driver then led officers on a chase traveling west on 19th Street in front of the Union County Fair Grounds passing several vehicles and running stop signs.

Officers called off the pursuit but continued to travel towards North West Avenue where the vehicle was headed. When officers arrived in the area, they saw that the fleeing vehicle crashed and a Union County Sheriff’s deputy was on the scene.

Authorities were able to force open the driver’s side door and the driver allegedly took his two-year-old son in his arms to use the child as a human shield. Law enforcement was able to free the child and take the driver into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as Brandon Anderson, 30, of El Dorado, Ark. Anderson was transported to a local hospital for his minor injuries. After receiving treatment, he was taken to the Union County Justice Facility.

Anderson was charged with Fleeing, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Kidnapping.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.