Egg recall prompts public health alert over ready-to-eat Cheesewich meals

(CBS) — Federal food inspectors are warning people against consuming ready-to-eat packages of pre-cooked bacon and eggs made by Cheesewich and sold at retailers including Amazon, Costco, Walmart and many convenience stores.

The 3.6-ounce “Bacon N Eggs” packages are a concern because they contain hard-boiled eggs recalled in a multistate outbreak of listeria, according to a public health alert issued this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods are contaminated with listeria that has sickened seven people in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. One person in Texas died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the infection, the CDC reported.

The Cheesemark products with ingredients containing recalled eggs have “use by” dates of Dec. 27, 2019; Jan. 3, 2020; Jan. 23, 2020; Jan. 30, 2020; Feb. 6, 2020; Feb. 14, 2020; and Feb. 28, 2020. They also bear one of the following lot codes: 281191, 302191, 309191, 316191, 323191, 331191, 336191, 344191.

Potentially tainted eggs from Almark has recently prompted a slew of product recalls over possible listeria contamination. This week, those include veggie ramen by Veggie Noodle Co. and two snack products made by FiveStar Gourmet Foods.

A list of additional recalled products involved in the outbreak can be found here.