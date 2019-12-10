Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express chopped salad kits, health officials warn

National

by: Kayla Galloway and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Federal health officials are advising consumers to throw out a chopped salad kit from their refrigerators after it was linked to a recent E. coli outbreak that made people sick in several states.

A total of eight people in three states consumed the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit with a UPC code of” 0 71279 30906 4” and became sick, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sell-by date on the contaminated salad kit is up to and including Dec. 7, 2019.

If you have purchased this product, throw it away and do not eat it, the CDC warns.

Consumers are also advised to clean their refrigerators after throwing out the product.

Stores and restaurants should not serve the product due to the contamination.

The outbreak has sent three people to the hospital and infected eight people in total in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Health officials have not linked this E. coli outbreak to the contaminated romaine lettuce grown in Salinas.

Those suffering from an E. coli infection typically get sick within 2 to 8 days after consuming the germ, according to CDC.

The federal health agency says 5 to 10 percent of those infected develop potentially life threatening complication. .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories