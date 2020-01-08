Live Now
Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WNCN) – Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an attempt to win $100,000.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, Mississippi used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket, police said.

The attempted to cash the ticket on Monday, the Mississippi Lottery said.

The Flowood Police Department said both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

Latham was also charged with false identifying information.

Both suspects are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court.

