Driver accused of killing pedestrian in Florida crash had BAC of .234, police say

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Alexis Pastore, and Justin Schecker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A jogger has died after being hit and killed by a pool service truck on Bayshore Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and West Julia Street.

Police say the white truck was driving northbound on Bayshore when it left the roadway, hitting the jogger on the sidewalk. The pedestrian went into Hillsborough Bay.

*WATCH FULL TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW*

According to Tampa police, 31-year-old Benjamin Ehas’ blood drawn at the hospital showed Ehas had a BAC of .234.

Ehas has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter

Police also mentioned two Good Samaritans jumped into the water to help rescue the pedestrian before fire rescue arrived.

“When something like this happens, you know, the fortunate thing is you have people that are willing to spring into action that was the case here,” said Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue.

Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed a HAZMAT team was called due to the presence of chlorine and pool chemicals.

Due to Marsy’s Law, the jogger’s name will not be released, however, police can confirm the jogger was an adult male.

All lanes of Bayshore Blvd have since reopened.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has video leading up to the crash is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

BELOW YOU WILL FIND VIDEOS AND PICTURES OF THE SCENE:

