Dow logs biggest point-drop in history as stocks tumble

It was a turbulent day in the US stock market, which experienced a massive selloff amid coronavirus fears and a sharp drop in oil prices.

The Dow had its worst point drop on record, overtaking the massive loss from February 27, less than two weeks ago. The index closed down 2,014 points, or 7.8%. It was its worst day since October 2008.

Stock futures trading was halted following steep losses in the overnight session, which carried into regular trading: Shortly after the market open the S&P 500 tumbled 7%, triggering a circuit breaker and forcing the New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for 15 minutes.

Stocks remained in the red all day. The S&P 500 slumped 7.6% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 7.3%. It was the worst day for both indices since December 2008.

All three are now nearly 20% below their most recent highs, which is the definition of a bear market. If stocks fall further tomorrow, they will have slid from record highs to a bear market in a matter of weeks.