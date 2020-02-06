Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teaching assistant at a New Port Richey elementary school has been arrested after deputies say she exchanged drugs with a 17-year-old and 18-year-old in her apartment.

Pasco deputies say they arrested 20-year-old Marina Deetz after detectives began a possible overdose death investigation on Wednesday of an 18-year-old boy. According to the sheriff’s office, Deetz works at Moon Lake Elementary.