Dorian Jeep makes appearance in North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Red Jeep made famous in Hurricane Dorian continued its publicity tour Saturday at the North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade.

The Jeep’s owner, Brittany Feliciano, sent us these photos of the Jeep on a parade float Saturday.

The Jeep made headlines back in September when it got stuck on the beach in the middle of Hurricane Dorian.

News13 brought you coverage of the ordeal, including how its owners turned the situation around.

They used the publicity to raise money for Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

For the holidays, they’re collecting non-perishable food items for their ‘Fill the Jeep’ event.

The donations will benefit South Strand Helping Hand.

Here’s a list of places where you can make a donation:

  • ARS/Rescue Rooter
  • Palmetto Express Clinic
  • Young Talkers- Adult & Pediatric Therapy Clinic
  • Gateway Mortgage Group
  • The Kangaroo Pouch
  • Coast Pizza
  • Palmetto Preschool, Market Common and Carolina Forest locations
  • Imaginations Costume & Dance
  • Myrtle Beach Air Traffic Control Tower

