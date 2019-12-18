Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Doorbell camera captures man pooping on home’s front porch, then staying there for hours

National

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

(KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – An unidentified man came onto the porch of a home in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning and defecated. It was all captured on a doorbell camera.

It’s one of the last things Scott McCoy expected to see while skiing in the mountains over the weekend. He was skiing, when the notifications started popping up on his phone.

“I’m on Gondola 1, heading back down at the end of the day. You don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” McCoy told KDVR.

Through 41 different doorbell videos on his phone, he watched the incident happen. He says it appears the man was intoxicated.

First the man rings the doorbell, then tries to break into the home just before 2 a.m.

Next, he goes over to a corner of the porch and defecates on it, and then spends the next few hours stumbling and spreading feces all over the porch.“Unfortunately, he then touches lots of furniture, other parts of the wall, and a window.”

“Unfortunately, he then touches lots of furniture, other parts of the wall, and a window. That’s how we ended up with the current situation where there is excrement all over the porch,” McCoy said, as he flipped through various videos of the incident on his phone.

“Initially you’re a little bit angry that someone has violated your front porch—someone has soiled up your front porch,” he added.

McCoy lives in south Capitol Hill, and suspects the man came from a nearby bar or Christmas party. He does not believe the man is homeless.

He’s waiting for police to file a report first. before touching any of the “evidence.”

“I did put a little apology sign up, just because I imagine the mailman and others that stop by will wonder what in the world happened on this porch,” he said, referencing a sign taped to one of ottomans on the porch.

In the meantime, he’s posted to Facebook and Nextdoor, seeing if anyone knows this man. Most people responded to the post with puns, but he’s gotten a few tips.

“A person who has a cousin that works at a bar pretty close to here, offered to contact that person and see if they recognized him. Another person thought they might have recognized them from a dating app, if you can believe that.”

Despite the tainted porch, and a lock that now needs to be fixed, McCoy says he’s not looking to press charges.

“I don’t know that this person—maybe they lost their job, maybe their girlfriend dumped them. Maybe they have a sick parent, and this drinking had something to do with that. That would make it more understandable.”

“I’d certainly love to make contact with them and get an apology, if that’s what they want to do, or maybe get an extra hand cleaning up the porch tomorrow,” he added.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

34°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories