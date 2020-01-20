Live Now
Dog rescued from cliff-side in Oregon

Teamwork saves pup stuck on cliff

by: Sheridan Kowta

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two dogs were rescued on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham this weekend.

A concerned citizen flagged down a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after they heard the dogs in distress.

  • Rescuers made a rope pully system with the help of the ladder on a fire truck. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • Rope pully system. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • The high-angle pully system used to rescue the stranded dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
  • A firefighter goes over the edge of a cliff to rescue a dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • A firefighter goes over the edge of a cliff to rescue a dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • Two rescuers stand with the dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • A Sheriff’s Deputy and an Animal Services agent holding the rescued dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • The rescuer (Courtesy Gresham Fire)
  • Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office & Animal Services personnel all stand together with the rescued dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Sheriff’s Deputy holds up rescued dog. (Courtesy Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Two rescuers stand with the dog. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

One dog was easy to rescue, but the second was stranded nearly 50 feet down a cliff side next to a waterfall.

Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Animal Services, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to rescue the second pup Sunday, assembling a high-angle rope system that lowered a rescuer over the edge. They were able to grab the dog, putting it inside a pillowcase for the ride back up to safety.

The dog was recovered–cold, but ultimately unharmed.

After making it back safely over the edge of the cliff, a firefighter unwraps the rescued dog from inside a pillowcase. (Courtesy Gresham Fire)

After a successful rescue, the agencies posted to Twitter to share the good news!

