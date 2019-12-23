Live Now
Dog owners will face days in jail after 32 great danes — some ‘near death’ — found in Virginia home

National

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia dog owners will serve days behind bars after being convicted of torturing an animal to death.

The owners, Richard Awlasewicz and Candice Wheat, were arrested on felony animal cruelty charges back in August after deputies rescued dozens of dogs, some near death from a King and Queen County home.

According to deputies, five of the dogs were found barricaded inside a dilapidated camper, where they had no food and water and were covered in feces and urine.

Wheat pleaded guilty on Nov. 11. She was sentenced to a year, with 11 months and 26 days suspended and 3 years of probation.

Richard Awlasewi pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 20. He was sentenced to a year with 11 months and 16 days suspended and 3 years of probation.

Charges against the dog owners in relation to not having licenses or rabies vaccines for the dogs were dropped.

