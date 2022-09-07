(WXIN) — Disney+ fans will have plenty to watch this week! The streaming service will celebrate its second Disney+ Day on Thursday, Sept. 8 — with several big streaming releases and even some theater discounts.

Subscribers will find some big premieres, including the streaming debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest big-screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The behind-the-scenes feature “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder” will also debut Thursday.

“Star Wars” fans won’t be left out, either.

On the heels of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” limited series, subscribers can get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series in “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.” The feature chronicles actor Ewan McGregor’s return to the role.

Meanwhile, “Frozen” fans will get a new way to experience the kingdom of Arendelle. Two sing-along editions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” arrive Thursday. Onscreen lyrics may help you get the words of “Let It Go” and “Into the Unknown” right, but there’s no feature to keep you on key just yet.

Disney+ Day will also see the release of “Pinocchio,” the live-action remake of Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name. The movie reunites star Tom Hanks with Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis, who’s directed the actor in such films as “Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express.”

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio.” (Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.)

If you prefer talking vehicles over talking puppets, the new series “Cars on the Road” follows “Cars” franchise characters Lightning McQueen and Mater on a cross-country road trip.

Also debuting Thursday are a new episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “The Simpsons” short “Welcome to the Club.“

Other premieres include:

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”: A look at 20 of the most memorable routines from the hit show.



“Tierra Incognita”: The original series produced in Latin America follows a teenager who discovers a “dark and unfamiliar world.”



“Growing Up”: This docu-series follows the struggles of adolescence through 10 coming-of-age stories.



“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”: National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on journeys around the world.



“Remembering”: This short film starring “Captain Marvel” actor Brie Larson explores ideas, where they come from and what happens when we forget.

Disney+ Day’s perks will also extend beyond the living room.

Disney is also offering $5 screenings of some fan-favorite movies at select AMC Theatres from Sept. 8 through Sept. 19. Movies include “Cars,” “Encanto,” “Newsies,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Subscribers will get some additional perks on Sept. 8 at Disney theme parks, including meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, early park entry and more.

Disney+ Day leads into Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, Sept. 9, in Anaheim, California. The event, which runs through Sunday, will give fans a sneak peek at several of Disney’s upcoming projects.

Disney+ Day was first held last year, about two years after the service itself debuted in November 2019.