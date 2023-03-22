(KTLA) – Dick Van Dyke was involved in a solo car crash last Wednesday in California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

The actor’s vehicle apparently slid and crashed into a gate in Malibu on March 15, police sources told TMZ, who first reported the incident Wednesday morning. Arriving officers found Van Dyke behind the wheel of his 2018 Lexus LS 500, the entertainment site reported.

The Malibu Police Department confirmed to CNN that the actor suffered only “minor injuries.” Law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ added that the 97-year-old was also bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Van Dyke was treated at the scene, Sgt. Wax of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

Police sources also told TMZ they submitted a request for the “Mary Poppins” star to retake his driving test.

While there’s no confirmation rain played a factor, it’s no secret that roadways have been slick due to the massive amounts of rainfall that have hit the region over the past two days.

The accident comes a decade after the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” actor’s Jaguar caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway. Van Dyke was unhurt during the 2013 incident, his wife said at the time.