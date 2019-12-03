Live Now
DHS may require US citizens be photographed at airports

National

by: DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are considering requiring that all travelers — including American citizens — be photographed as they enter or leave the country as part of an identification system using facial-recognition technology.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a recent filing that it expects to publish a proposed rule next July.

Critics are already raising objections.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said Tuesday he will introduce legislation to block the plan and prohibit American citizens from being forced to provide facial-recognition information. He says a recent data breach at Customs and Border Protection shows that Homeland Security can’t be trusted with the information.

Facial recognition is being tested by several airlines at a handful of U.S. airports. American citizens are allowed to opt out of being photographed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

