Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the beginning of the fourth Republican presidential debate, accused former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley of “caving” to liberals and the media when it comes to gender-affirming care for minors.

DeSantis, in his remarks, touted a law he signed that prohibits the prescription of puberty-blocking, hormone and hormone antagonist therapies to treat gender dysphoria in minors. It also bans gender-affirming medical procedures or surgeries for those younger than 18.

“She opposes that bill,” DeSantis said. “She thinks it’s fine and the law shouldn’t get involved with it.”

If Haley’s not willing to “stand up for the kids,” DeSantis argued, she is not going to fight for the “people back home.”

“I will fight for you and I will win for you,” DeSantis said.

In response, Haley said DeSantis is lying about her record.

“I said that if you have to be 18 to get a tattoo, you should have to be 18 to have anything done to change your gender,” Haley said to applause from the audience.

Haley also said the Florida Parental Rights in Education law, which DeSantis championed and signed into law last year, does not go far enough. That law bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics refer to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“It only talked about gender until the third grade — I said it shouldn’t be done at all,” Haley said. “That’s for parents to talk about; it shouldn’t be talked about in schools.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.