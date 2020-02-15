Deceased husband leaves wife one last Valentine’s Day gift

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN/KPHO/KTVK) — A widow in Arizona says she got a delivery from heaven. Randy Tenney died in December, but he still found a way to get his wife flowers on Valentine’s Day.

“We thought we could have a big birthday party for him, we thought we could have Christmas,” said widow Debra Tenney. “You know, Thanksgiving. We got none of it.”

Last fall, Tenney found out her husband of 45 years, had an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

“It was so, so hard,” she said. “We kept praying for miracles, and just nothing went right. We just didn’t get any of the miracles we wanted.”

But even during his last days, Ray found a way to show Deb just how much he loved her. He made an arrangement with a family friend, who is a florist.

“He had text her before he passed, ‘I want you to send her a bouquet of yellow roses, for Valentine’s Day,'” explained Tenney.

The big, bright beautiful bouquet arrived a day ahead of schedule. Among the roses, Ray left her a message.

“When I walked over and open the card, I couldn’t even control myself,” she said. “It was, it was him.”

Deb says Ray would give her flowers every year, with a silly poem.

“It always started out with roses are red violets are blue…”

But this year, the rest of his message moved her to tears.

“Yelling from heaven that I will always love you. With love from your eternal valentine, RT. And I guess you could call this my real-life ‘P.S. I love you miracle.'”