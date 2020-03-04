Death toll in Tennessee now at 25 after body found Wednesday in industrial area of Lebanon, east of Nashville

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five children and 13 adults were killed when a tornado tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter released the names of the victims Wednesday morning:

Jessica Clark – Female in 30s

Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female

Hattie Collins – 4-year-old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7 years old

Terry Curtis – 54 year old male

Joshua Kimberlin – Male in 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male

Erin Kimberlin – Female in 30s

Todd Koehler – Male in 50s

Sue Koehler – Female in 50s

Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year old female

Keith Selby – Male

Cathy Selby – Female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female

Stephanie Fields – Female in 30s

While the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency initially reported a death toll of 19 in the county, that number was reduced Tuesday night when the agency determined one of the deaths was not storm-related.

Emergency officials in Putnam County released a list Tuesday night of approximately 80 people who were “unaccounted for.” The following day, that list was reduced to about 17 people.

There were six other deaths reported as a result of the storms:

3 in Wilson County

2 in East Nashville

1 in Benton County

Metro police said 36-year-old Michael Dolfini and 33-year-old Albree Sexton left Attaboy lounge, where Dolfini worked, and were struck by debris on McFerrin Avenue in East Nashville. The couple died from their injuries.

According to Mt. Juliet police, 84-year-old James Eaton and 81-year-old Donna Eaton died at their home on Catalpa Drive. Officers said Brandy Barker, a 38-year-old woman from Lebanon, was killed as she worked security at the CEVA warehouse on Athletes Way North.

The Benton County Sheriff reported a 67-year-old man was inside a mobile home, when it was picked up and thrown into a field. He died from his injuries, the sheriff said.