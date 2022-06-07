WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The mayor of Washington, D.C. and DC Health announced they are expanding access to families and their kids to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

The move is meant to make sure students are fully compliant with the law-required vaccinations to attend school.

Children should see their primary medical provider first, but if a family does not have a health care provider for their child, they can go to any pediatric clinic in any ward. The family can also reach out to the following facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office:

School-based Health Centers: Families with students ages 4 and older will be able to visit any school-based health center for a vaccination-only appointment regardless of where the student is enrolled.

District Mobile Medical Units: DC Health is also working with several community providers to place mobile units at schools, recreation centers, COVID-19 centers, and other community locations in all eight wards starting in August.

Vaccine Exchange: Schools can use the vaccine exchange to request and coordinate on-site vaccination clinics with health providers.

In addition, DC Health said it will coordinate to help families who have children with no up-to-date vaccination status. Also, starting this week, the DC Health contact trace force will be mobilized to call families who are not up to date, and they will connect the families with service providers for further assistance.

If the students are not fully compliant with the required vaccinations, they are will not be allowed to attend school after the 20th day of admission.

DC Health also published a School Immunization Requirements Guide for parents or caretakers:





More information is available at the official DC.gov website.